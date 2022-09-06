Paul Millner On Avgas Market Realities

Paul Bertorelli
On September 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first 100-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. Getting it to market will be anything but easy. In this interview with AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli, long-time refinery expert Paul Millner explains the technology and economics involved. He is a technical consultant for AOPA’s fuel oversight efforts.