On September 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first 100-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. Getting it to market will be anything but easy. In this interview with AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli, long-time refinery expert Paul Millner explains the technology and economics involved. He is a technical consultant for AOPA’s fuel oversight efforts.
Home Multimedia Paul Millner On Avgas Market Realities
AVweb Insider
GAMI will have to field its new fuel in a market where 100LL avgas is still the standard. Don't look for an overnight transition.
Featured Video
AOPA’s Mark Baker On G100UL:” A Big Darn Deal”
Given the sometimes Byzantine politics, the players in the unleaded avgas effort have take public stances that are sometimes different from what they say...