There’s a reason why the Cessna Citation Excel is in demand on the current used mid-sized business jet market. It’s reliable, has good performance and a comfortable cabin. But many aging Excels are in need of avionics, interior and paint upgrades. As a result, three high-level retired Cessna executives started Citation Partners—a company that takes in existing Excels and upgrades the interior, paint and avionics (it doesn’t include engine swaps since the hand-picked aircraft it refurbishes have plenty of time left on the existing engines). The company was showing a newly refurbished Excel at the 2021 NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas, and Aviation Consumer Editor Larry Anglisano sat down with Gary Hay for an overview.