Beginning this month, AVweb sister publication KITPLANES is launching a new series about how to work with metal in building amatuer-built aircraft. This series of short videos will touch on all the skills necessary to work in metal, from cutting and shaping to fitting and riveting. Even if you’re not building an airplane, the methods used are fascinating to watch. This weeks video is a sampling from the series as Editor at Large Paul Dye explains the cleco fastener.