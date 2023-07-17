Interview: 40 Years of RANS Aircraft

Paul Bertorelli
Veteran aircraft builder Randy Schlitter will concede there may be as many as 150 small aircraft manufacturers around the world, but not many are as prolific or creative as he has been in 50 years of running a company and 40 building airplanes. In this interview with AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli, Randy explains how the company has evolved and guesses where the industry is going.