Infinite Flight’s Fun Mobile Simulator at AirVenture

High-def graphics engines have made flight simulators ever more realistic and capable. Infinite Flight has applied this to mobile platforms like the iPhone and iPad. In this product minute, Infinite Flight’s Laura Laban explains how the app works. The free version of it has five different aircraft.
