In His Own Words: Thomas Hudner

In this Living History video recorded before his death in 2017, Medal of Honor Recipient Thomas Hudner, Jr. talks about his experiences during the Korean War, including his attempted rescue of his wingman, Ens. Jesse Brown on December 4th, 1950. Hudner and Brown are the subject of a new movie released in 2022 called Devotion.
As fall turns to winter, the honest and inspiring story of Jesse Brown is a welcome antidote to glitzier films.
