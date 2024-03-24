Despite false rumors and misinformation that the hugely popular Garmin GNS-series navigators are at the end of their service life, Garmin says that 99 percent of GNS users can keep using their units. Moreover, the Garmin factory will still continue to support common repairs and refurbishments as it has for the past 25 years. For a deep dive into the future of GNS support, and some tips for dealing with a dreaded failure, Aviation Consumer Magazine Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano linked up with Garmin’s Jim Alpiser.