Picture Of The Week, September 28, 2022

An autoshow is the perfect place to debut a hoverbike: good press, no aeronautical chops. Still, we're glad people are building these things. One of these days...
The years between the world wars are widely considered the Golden Age of flight. In the midst of it, Charles Lindbergh flew the Atlantic, air races were wildly popular, aircraft were making huge strides in performance and safety and passenger flights were accessible, if not cheap. Americans couldn’t get enough of airplanes and this was reflected in movies like Flying Down to Rio, with chorus lines atop a Lockheed Vega.