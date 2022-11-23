Picture Of The Week, November 23, 2022

1 of 4
With the SLS launch, a protostar discovery and an inflatable heat shield, NASA scored a hat trick this week. We won't mention the price tag. (Oh, yes we will.)
Featured Video
Best Of The Web: CAF Dallas Crash Early Analysis
AOPA Aviation Safety Foundation VP Richard McSpadden prepared this early analysis video of last week's CAF fatal B-17/P-63 midair in Dallas. His explanation of how parallel show lines are used to separate mixed types illuminates how such an accident could occur.