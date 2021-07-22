MultimediaGallerypotw Picture of the Week, July 22, 2021 By Editorial Staff - July 22, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 After doing a low pass at the grass strip at Spitzerberg, Lower Austria (LOAS) this Turbo Porter formation turned southwest towards the Lower Alps. Camera was a Canon EOS 50D and a Canon EF 70-200mm, 2.8 IS USM. Copyrighted photo by Christian Hauser.PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Turbo Porter at Spitzerberg Taken with a Nikon D7500 at Wyncoop Airport in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, at the 62nd Annual National WACO Club Reunion. Copyrighted photo by John E. Rees.National WACO Club 62nd Annual Reunion I sent an invitation to my aviator friends around Kansas City, computed the exact time and position where the moon would be behind airplanes in the pattern at LXT, then set up my Zhumell Z-8 Dobsonian telescope with a Canon EOS-RP on the ramp. We had tens of passes in many aircraft, but my friend Travis Fields was the only one that managed to fly perfectly centered in front of the moon. I had been planning this shoot for more than 6 months and this was my fourth attempt at getting this shot. Copyrighted photo by Mujahid Abdulrahim.LXT Downwind Lunar Transit Taken with an iPhone 6. Taken with an iPhone 6. Photo by Bruce Powell.Another Day at the Office 