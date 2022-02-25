MultimediaGallerypotw Picture Of The Week, February 24, 2022 By Editorial Staff - February 24, 2022 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 Steep turn practice over SW Alberta provides a cool “prairie meets mountains and blue sky” wing reflection on our beloved PA46. Shot with an iPhone 11 Pro. Copyrighted photo by Cheryl Goodwin.PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Rockies Reflection Taken in early fall before breakfast. Photo by Doran F. Jaffas.Early Morning Fog Caught this Edwards AFB F-22 Raptor recently, with new 'mystery' pods under the wings. Seen at Palmdale's Plant 42. Canon 50D, Sigma 150-500mm lens. Copyrighted photo by Brian Emch/SoCal Airshow Review.F-22 with Mystery Pods I hate getting out of my warm bed when the world is still dark, but I love watching the sky try on different colors before deciding on blue. This is the Falcon 900LX that I fly and wrench on. The photo was taken on the GA ramp of CLT at 0640 on 2/16/22 with my crusty old iPhone 8. Photo by Elliott Cox.Falcon 900LX 