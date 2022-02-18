MultimediaGallerypotw Picture Of The Week, February 17, 2022 By Editorial Staff - February 17, 2022 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 I shot this from my Helio Courier H-295 camera plane while shooting a promotional video for Kitfox in 1991. The original image is a Hasselblad color negative, Kodak Portra 160. Copyrighted photo by Robert Campbell.PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Kitfox by the Golden Gate Taken with a Canon M50, EFS 50MM,1/2000 Sec, f/1.8, ISO100. Copyrighted photo by Jeffrey Dyanzio.Future of Flight As the clouds were passing by I saw a brief window of opportunity to go down to our float plane base to get this shot. I used a Bronica ETR 6X4.5 on Kodak 100 film. The photo was Taken near Thompson, Manitoba. Copyrighted photo by Ken Giesbrecht.Yellow Beaver The Caesar Creek Soaring Club, Ohio, schedules operations year round which can be challenging in the winter months. While the crew was available for this mid-December day, the weather was less than ideal. Snow, low clouds, and chilly temperatures kept the crew in front of the fireplace. Photo taken with an iPhone 6S. Copyrighted photo by Thomas Rudolf.A Non-Flying Day