MultimediaGallerypotw Picture Of The Week, December 16, 2021 By Editorial Staff - December 16, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 Taken at Collin County Airport (KTKI) after thunderstorm on September 1, 2016, with an iPhone 6S. Copyrighted photo by David Buell.PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Collin County Airport After a Thunderstorm Weird cyclone pattern in the marine layer off the coast of Los Angeles at sunset. Unusual and spectacular sight. I took this on Dec 1st, 2021, while flying a Citation 1SP climbing out northbound from KSNA. Taken with an iPhone 13 Pro. Copyrighted photo by Michael Constantine.Marine Layer Cyclone at Sunset Taken at Rensselaer County airport (5B7) with an iPhone 6. Copyrighted photo by Tyler Hathaway.M16 at Rensselaer County Late November flight in an Aeronca Champ near Rockford, IL. The colors of the Fall leaves have turned brown, but the long, late afternoon sunsets are extraordinarily rich with color. Copyrighted photo by Harry Fenton.Late Afternoon Fall Colors Picture of the Week Contest Form Photo Submission*Accepted file types: jpg, gif, png, Max. file size: 1 MB.File limit: 1MBSuggested Caption Copyrighted*YesNoCopyright Holder Full Name* Email Address* Address* Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code AfghanistanAlbaniaAlgeriaAmerican SamoaAndorraAngolaAnguillaAntarcticaAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaArmeniaArubaAustraliaAustriaAzerbaijanBahamasBahrainBangladeshBarbadosBelarusBelgiumBelizeBeninBermudaBhutanBoliviaBonaire, Sint Eustatius and SabaBosnia and HerzegovinaBotswanaBouvet IslandBrazilBritish Indian Ocean TerritoryBrunei DarussalamBulgariaBurkina FasoBurundiCambodiaCameroonCanadaCape VerdeCayman IslandsCentral African RepublicChadChileChinaChristmas IslandCocos IslandsColombiaComorosCongo, Democratic Republic of theCongo, Republic of theCook IslandsCosta RicaCroatiaCubaCuraçaoCyprusCzech RepublicCôte d'IvoireDenmarkDjiboutiDominicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEgyptEl SalvadorEquatorial GuineaEritreaEstoniaEswatini (Swaziland)EthiopiaFalkland IslandsFaroe IslandsFijiFinlandFranceFrench GuianaFrench PolynesiaFrench Southern TerritoriesGabonGambiaGeorgiaGermanyGhanaGibraltarGreeceGreenlandGrenadaGuadeloupeGuamGuatemalaGuernseyGuineaGuinea-BissauGuyanaHaitiHeard and McDonald IslandsHoly SeeHondurasHong KongHungaryIcelandIndiaIndonesiaIranIraqIrelandIsle of ManIsraelItalyJamaicaJapanJerseyJordanKazakhstanKenyaKiribatiKuwaitKyrgyzstanLao People's Democratic RepublicLatviaLebanonLesothoLiberiaLibyaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacauMacedoniaMadagascarMalawiMalaysiaMaldivesMaliMaltaMarshall IslandsMartiniqueMauritaniaMauritiusMayotteMexicoMicronesiaMoldovaMonacoMongoliaMontenegroMontserratMoroccoMozambiqueMyanmarNamibiaNauruNepalNetherlandsNew CaledoniaNew ZealandNicaraguaNigerNigeriaNiueNorfolk IslandNorth KoreaNorthern Mariana IslandsNorwayOmanPakistanPalauPalestine, State ofPanamaPapua New GuineaParaguayPeruPhilippinesPitcairnPolandPortugalPuerto RicoQatarRomaniaRussiaRwandaRéunionSaint BarthélemySaint HelenaSaint Kitts and NevisSaint LuciaSaint MartinSaint Pierre and MiquelonSaint Vincent and the GrenadinesSamoaSan MarinoSao Tome and PrincipeSaudi ArabiaSenegalSerbiaSeychellesSierra LeoneSingaporeSint MaartenSlovakiaSloveniaSolomon IslandsSomaliaSouth AfricaSouth GeorgiaSouth KoreaSouth SudanSpainSri LankaSudanSurinameSvalbard and Jan Mayen IslandsSwedenSwitzerlandSyriaTaiwanTajikistanTanzaniaThailandTimor-LesteTogoTokelauTongaTrinidad and TobagoTunisiaTurkeyTurkmenistanTurks and Caicos IslandsTuvaluUS Minor Outlying IslandsUgandaUkraineUnited Arab EmiratesUnited KingdomUnited StatesUruguayUzbekistanVanuatuVenezuelaVietnamVirgin Islands, BritishVirgin Islands, U.S.Wallis and FutunaWestern SaharaYemenZambiaZimbabweÅland Islands Country MessageFor example: Have you made any digital manipulations to this photo?(If you've cleaned it up or composited it in PhotoShop, let us know.)What sort of camera did you use?Where did you shoot the photo? A quick note for submitters: If you've got several photos that you feel are "POTW" material, your best bet is to submit them one-a-week! That gives your photos a greater chance of seeing print on AVweb, and it makes the selection process a little easier on us, too. ;) A Reminder About Copyrights:Please take a moment to consider the source of your image before submitting to our "Picture of the Week" contest. If you did not take the photo yourself, ask yourself if you are indeed authorized to release publication rights to AVweb. If you're uncertain, consult the POTW Rules or send us an e-mail. I have read and agree to the rules that apply to POTW submissions. I certify that I am the photographer of this image or have express permission from the copyright holder to release publication rights to AVweb as provided in Rule #2.Type Your Name Here* Typing your name here serves as an electronic signature, indicating that you have read our submission guidelines and certify that you are authorized to release copyright for this image.CAPTCHAPhoneThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ