AirVenture Day 2 Gallery By Mariano Rosales - July 27, 2021 Powered paraglider airshow team Airythmia. Ashleigh Heath flies her giant scale RC aircraft. The Twilight Flight Fest attracted thousands of spectators. Father and son duo, Tim and Timmy, from Washington State flew two large RC aircraft in a formation aerobatic display. A hang glider was towed to altitude by a Dragonfly ultralight. Hang glider aerotowing was demonstrated at the Twilight Flight Fest. Jase Dussia performed his high-energy aerobatic routine with his radio-controlled aircraft. The RC pilots stage their aircraft on the flightline for their upcoming performances. Various aircraft performed STOL (short takeoff & landing) demonstrations as part of the Twilight Flight Fest.