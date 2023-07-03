For Antique Airplanes, Blakesburg, Iowa is the Place to Be

Blakesburg, Iowa is not just the center of U.S. it’s also the center of the universe for antique airplanes of all stripes. And every August–after AirVenture–they hold a fly-in to commemorate interesting airplanes you’ll see nowhere else. In this short video, our own Paul Berge introduces the Antique Airplane Association and the Airpower Museum. This video was part of an early episode of Side Roads, a Public Television program that featured living in Iowa. This year’s AAA event, the 50th anniversary, will be held Aug. 29th through Sept. 4th. For more, see the association’s web site.