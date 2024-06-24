Corporate aviation tends to take a beating for what some see as unnecessary extravagance, but you can bet many finger-pointers would have a different perspective if they or a loved one were riding on a biz jet that was taking them for cancer treatments they otherwise wouldn’t be able to access. For over 42 years, the Corporate Angel Network has been quietly working in the background to make this happen for as many cancer patients as possible, regardless of their financial status. The CAN story is an important one to tell, and AVweb contributor Larry Anglisano does just that with a sit-down discussion with CAN president and CEO, Bob Stangarone, and other volunteers who help make it happen.