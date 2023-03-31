CubCrafters Unveils the New Carbon Cub UL

One of the most long lived LSA designs is CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub. From the outset, it has been a light, well-powered design and now, the company is upping the ante again. At Sun ‘n Fun 2023, it took the wraps off the Carbon Cub UL powered by Rotax’s new 916 iS engine at 160-hp. In this AVweb video, CubCrafters’ Brad Damm explains what the airplane is all about. And one thing it’s about is the ability to burn unleaded, lower octane fuel.