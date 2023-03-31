CubCrafters Unveils the New Carbon Cub UL

By
Marc Cook
-
Published:
0

One of the most long lived LSA designs is CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub. From the outset, it has been a light, well-powered design and now, the company is upping the ante again. At Sun ‘n Fun 2023, it took the wraps off the Carbon Cub UL powered by Rotax’s new 916 iS engine at 160-hp. In this AVweb video, CubCrafters’ Brad Damm explains what the airplane is all about. And one thing it’s about is the ability to burn unleaded, lower octane fuel.

Avatar photo
Marc Cook
http://www.kitplanes.com
KITPLANES Editor in Chief Marc Cook has been in aviation journalism for more than 30 years. He is a 4000-hour instrument-rated, multi-engine pilot with experience in nearly 150 types. He’s completed two kit aircraft, an Aero Designs Pulsar XP and a Glasair Sportsman 2+2, and currently flies a 2002 GlaStar.