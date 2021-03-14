In December 2020, we profiled photographer Steve Zimmermann, who specializes in aerial imagery in and around the mountain west. In today’s video, Steve gives us a stunning tour of the continental divide in the soft, golden light of dusk. The camera, a GoPro MAX 360, is attached to the tail of a Diamond DA62 twin. There’s no better way to start your week than with a soaring flight over some of the most spectacular terrain on planet Earth