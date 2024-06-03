Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: Super 18 JumpMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: Super 18 JumpBy Editorial Staff - June 3, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin Dr. Bill Runyon’s impeccably maintained Beech Super 18 is the star of this skydiving video featuring the All Veteran Group. Very nice video by Films, Stills & Co.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseWhitecaps On Their Martinis AVWeb Insider Kevin Garrison - June 3, 2024 Buckle up, folks. It's getting bumpier. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaFeatured Video: Landing In Leadville Amelia Walsh - May 27, 2024 Come along with us for a flight to Leadville, Colorado, otherwise known as North America's highest airport. LXV sits at 9,934 feet and is...