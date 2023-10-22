Best of the Web: Stunning Alaska Flight

To go along with with Paul Berge’s ruminations about airplane sounds, we offer this stunning short on flying a DHC-2 Otter in Alaska. It’s from the Peter USA channel. The silent gliding approach to the dock on glassy water is itself worth the price of admission.
Even before you were a pilot, you probably looked up at the sound of a passing airplane, desperate to see what it was and where it was going. And you'll do that as long as you have the strength to lift your head.
