Best Of The Web: STILL WATER 4K  

Editorial Staff
As fall turns the leaves in upstate New York, nothing is more fun than fooling around in floatplanes just for the sheer joy of fooling around. This week’s video is a short film by StealthGoose Productions shot last year. It features Jake flying his 1941 float-equipped J-3 off lakes in New York, plus bonus footage of an accompanying Super Cub. Enjoy the 4K imagery and nice music.