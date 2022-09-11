On September 4, 2022, 10 people were killed when a turbine Otter enroute from Friday Harbor to Renton, Washington crashed off Whidbey Island. In this video summary, Juan Brown of the blancorilirio channel covers what’s known about the accident and some potential wear and corrosion issues with older Otters operated on floats.
Home Multimedia Best of the Web: Renton Turbine Otter Crash Summary
AVweb Insider
Instant karma’s sour afterglow needn’t linger inside a damaged ego … but when it does, grin and fly on. Also, maybe buy a nice step stool.
Featured Video
Paul Millner On Avgas Market Realities
On Sept. 1, 2022, the FAA finally approved the first 100-octane unleaded aviation gasoline. Getting it to market will be anything but easy. In...