Best of the Web: Renton Turbine Otter Crash Summary

On September 4, 2022, 10 people were killed when a turbine Otter enroute from Friday Harbor to Renton, Washington crashed off Whidbey Island. In this video summary, Juan Brown of the blancorilirio channel covers what’s known about the accident and some potential wear and corrosion issues with older Otters operated on floats.