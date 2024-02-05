Home Multimedia Best of the Web: GPS Spoofing ExplainedMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest of the Web: GPS Spoofing ExplainedBy Editorial Staff - February 4, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin GPS spoofing is posing a threat to aircrews, especially those flying near war zones. Mentour put together this 22 minute video to explain a growing issue in aviation.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseGuest Blog: Diversity Doesn’t Mean Underqualified AVWeb Insider Editorial Staff - February 4, 2024 DEI doesn't dilute the talent pool, it expands it. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaBest Of The Web: RC Aircraft Carrier Editorial Staff - January 29, 2024 File this under "Why didn't I think of that?" Although it's a little crude, it is the first attempt and now we can't wait...