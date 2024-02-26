Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: Classic Lear Jet FoundationMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: Classic Lear Jet FoundationBy Editorial Staff - February 26, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin A group of volunteers and some generous sponsors are restoring the first Lear Jet 23 to be delivered to a customer and Rick Rowe put together this nice video.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseGuest Blog: Reclaiming The Narrative To Change The Face Of Aviation AVWeb Insider Mireille Goyer - February 25, 2024 The history of women in aviation must be dealt with honestly to build a stronger future for them. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaFeatured Video: Flying Unleaded Larry Anglisano - February 21, 2024 Aviation Consumer's Rick Durden logged 3.3 hours on AOPA's Beech C55 Baron burning G100UL on one engine and 100LL on the other. Other than...