Best of the Web: CAF Dallas Crash Early Analysis

AOPA Aviation Safety Foundation VP Richard McSpadden prepared this early analysis video of last week’s CAF fatal B-17/P-63 midair in Dallas. His explanation of how parallel show lines are used to separate mixed types illuminates how such an accident could occur.
