Home Multimedia Best Of The Web: Alaska Ice LandingMultimediaVideo of the WeekBest Of The Web: Alaska Ice LandingBy Editorial Staff - April 1, 20240PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedin A lot of factors have to line up to create the kinds of conditions Marshall Severson enjoyed when he took a trip to the toe of Knik Glacier in south central Alaska in mid February in his 172.LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in or Register to leave a commentAVweb InsiderSubmit Your Press ReleaseEnforcement Action Against Wing Walking Business Goes Over The Top AVWeb Insider Russ Niles - March 31, 2024 The FAA's harsh treatment of a wing walking company seems disproportionate. Ask me how I know. I mean it. Please ask me. Read moreFeatured Video MultimediaVideo Of The Week: Garmin GNS 430: Throwaway Or Keeper? Larry Anglisano - March 24, 2024 Despite false rumors and misinformation that the hugely popular Garmin GNS-series navigators are at the end of their service life, Garmin says that 99...