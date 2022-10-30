Best of the Web: A Cub, Vibrant Leaves and Nice Music

This week’s Best of the Web video comes from Joshua Ryan Blair who shot this short clip during peak fall colors a couple of years ago. No stick and rudder lesson, no accident reporting, no aviation lifestyle yammering, just a lovely airplane, a beautiful day and some soothing music. Grab some coffee and start your week right.
