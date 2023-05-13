AvWeb Rewind: Why the LSA Accident Rate is So High

As more light sport aircraft enter the fleet, they continue to suffer accidents. In this analysis done four years ago, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli found that the accident rate of LSAs is higher than for heavier aircraft. Many of these mishaps are landing prangs or loss of control, probably related to light wing loading and light control forces.
After a half-century of masquerading as pilot, controller, and writer, I've concluded that no idea is too silly to fail.
