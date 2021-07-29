Aithre started as a fresh exhibitor in the Innovations building at AirVenture a couple of years ago with some smart products for keeping tabs on pilot biometrics data, and it has expanded the product line over the past couple years to include personal-sized 02 bottles, a useful smartphone app, external sensors that monitor oxygen tank levels and full-time pulse oximetry. The company is back at AirVenture 2021 with more products and in this video Aithre’s Jessica Stephens gives an overview.