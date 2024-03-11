‘Technical Event’ Cited In 787 Sudden Loss Of Altitude

Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines says the sudden loss of altitude experienced by a company Boeing 787-9 on Monday was due to “a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement”. The airline did not say what that technical event was but it sent a dozen people to a hospital in New Zealand after they were flung about the cabin in what some described as a “sudden drop.” Many suffered head injuries when they struck the ceiling. About 35-40 others were treated at Auckland Airport by paramedics.

The Dreamliner was cruising at 41,000 feet with about an hour left in the three-hour flight when the incident occurred. The plane left Sydney and was headed ultimately to Santiago with a planned stop in Auckland. The flight from Auckland to Santiago was cancelled and rescheduled for Tuesday.

