U.S. Navy Selects Students For 2023 Summer Flight Academy

The U.S. Navy has chosen 28 high school students from across the country to attend its eight-week 2023 Summer Flight Academy aviation program. The program includes approximately 40 hours of flight training in either a Vulcanair V.10 or Piper Warrior as well as aviation-oriented classroom work. Students selected for the academy, which was established in 2021 by Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), attend for free with no obligations to the military.

“The primary goal of the CNAF Flight Academy is to expose diverse, young talent to Naval Aviation, and inspire them to join the profession,” said CNAF Operations Officer for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and CNAF Flight Academy Program Manager LT Olivia Barrau. “For these motivated students, flying a plane and completing this program can empower them to consider Naval Aviation as a viable career choice. While we hope all our Cadets join Naval Aviation, we proudly contribute to their dreams of becoming aviators in any capacity.”

Academy students finish the program with a private pilot certificate and college credit from Delaware State University (DSU), Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) or D2 Aviation School. According to the Navy, around 70-percent of the Summer Flight Academy’s alumni are now directly affiliated with the U. S. military. The program is estimated to cost approximately $26,000 per student.