EAA To Hold Sport Pilot Academy Sessions In 2023

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced that it will be bringing back its Sport Pilot Academy for three sessions this year. According to EAA, the academy is designed to “help student pilots earn their sport pilot certificate in as little as three weeks.” Sessions are scheduled to take place June 1-22, August 10-31 and September 7-28 at EAA’s headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“Flight schools often have a very high dropout rate due to scheduling conflicts, aircraft availability, and other obstacles,” said EAA director of flight proficiency programs Jeremy Desruisseaux. “EAA Sport Pilot Academy offers student pilots a dedicated space to completely focus on getting the necessary training to earn their sport pilot certificate.”

During each three-week session, students will receive small-group and one-on-one instruction, on-site room and board, and training using a dedicated fleet of RV-12iST S-LSA trainers. They will also have access to activities such as behind-the-scenes tours, flight experiences in EAA aircraft and a control tower tour. Prerequisites include completion of the Sporty’s Online Sport Pilot Ground School course and a Garmin G3X Touch Certified Essentials eLearning course, both provided by EAA, passing the FAA written exam and holding a student pilot certificate. The total training fee for a Sport Pilot Academy session is $9,999.

More information is available at www.eaa.org/eaa/learn-to-fly/sport-pilot-academy.