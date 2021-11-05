AOPA Set To Hold High School STEM Symposium

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation has announced that it is on track to hold its annual High School Aviation STEM Symposium on Nov. 16. Now in its sixth year, the symposium is designed to help educators bring aviation-related science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs to their classrooms. Citing continued challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the organization will be holding the event virtually this year.

“While COVID has impacted many segments of the aviation industry in the short term—it has not diminished the demand for professionals that will be needed across a wide range of careers,” AOPA said. “The AOPA Foundation High School Aviation STEM Symposium continues to be the only event in the nation that specifically targets aviation and aerospace content for high schools—making it a must-attend event for those interested in bringing an aviation STEM program to their schools.”

This year’s symposium will feature introductory remarks from AOPA president Mark Baker, a discussion on the future of the aviation and aerospace workforce with FAA deputy administrator Bradley Mims and AOPA senior vice president of government affairs and advocacy Jim Coon and an appearance from country singer and pilot Dierks Bentley. Scheduled breakout session topics include airline cadet programs, starting an aviation program, FAA medical certification and high school students and starting a high school flying club. Registration is required to attend.

Further information about the 2021 AOPA Foundation High School Aviation STEM Symposium can be found at youcanfly.aopa.org/high-school/symposium.