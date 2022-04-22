TRU SkyCourier Simulator Earns FAA Qualification

Textron subsidiary TRU Simulation + Training announced on Thursday that its Cessna SkyCourier Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) has earned Level D qualification from the FAA. Located at FlightSafety International’s Wichita East Learning Center, the full-motion simulator is outfitted with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics along with TRU’s third-generation control loading system and REALCue motion system. The setup for the sim’s visuals includes FlightSafety’s VITAL 1150 Image Generation system, high-resolution airfield models and high-definition projectors on a 200- by 40-degree display.

“The success of the Cessna SkyCourier simulator program is the result of the collaboration between the Textron Aviation flight test and production teams, FlightSafety International’s courseware and instructor teams and our employees at TRU,” said TRU Simulation + Training vice president and general manager Jerry Messaris. “Together, we worked on the design, production, testing and qualification of the simulator to ensure the highest quality training device, and we look forward to pilots utilizing it for many years to come.”

FlightSafety International and TRU Simulation + Training jointly formed FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training, which provides training services for Textron Aviation business and general aviation aircraft, in 2019. As previously reported by AVweb, the Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine utility turboprop received its FAA type certificate last month. TRU noted that the simulator qualification allows SkyCourier pilot training to commence.