Spirit Launches University-Based Pilot Training Program

Spirit Airlines has partnered with Boca Raton, Florida-based Lynn University to launch a new pilot pathway program. The first university partnership for the airline, the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program will be open to Lynn aeronautics degree students who have completed their sophomore year and gotten a recommendation from a faculty member at the school’s Burton D. Morgan College of Aeronautics. Applicants who pass the subsequent interview process will receive a conditional offer of employment from Spirit.

“As a Lynn graduate, it’s especially rewarding to work with my alma mater and create valuable opportunities for the next generation of pilots,” said Spirit senior director of flight operations and system chief pilot Ryan Rodosta. “Lynn and Spirit both have a strong presence in South Florida, which makes for an exciting collaboration as the school develops highly skilled pilots for our growing airline.”

In addition to the conditional offer of employment, students in the pathway program will receive mentorship through the completion of their degree and the flight hours required for their airline transport pilot (ATP) certificate. According to Spirit, pilots who complete all program requirements will be hired as A320 first officers at the airline. As previously reported by AVweb, Spirit announced a similar pathway program with flight training company CAE last October.