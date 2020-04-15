Pipistrel Provides Open Access To Online Training

Slovenia-based aircraft manufacturer Pipistrel has made its computer-based training courses available free-of-charge for the next three months while people are isolated due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Course topics include Pipistrel’s ALPHA Electro, ALPHA Trainer, and Virus SW, SWiS and SW 121 models and the Rotax 912 engine. The company is also offering a voucher for a free demo flight to anyone who successfully completes one of its courses.

“Pipistrel has decided to provide an open access to all online training materials during the current period of world-wide enforced isolation as a testament and dedication to safety through continuous training and learning,” the company said. “We hope that this … contribution to the global pilot community will help the pilots to keep safe, remain knowledgeable and invest their time in lockdown during Covid-19 crisis in training, so that they can enjoy flying even more when the current restrictions are eased.”

Pipistrel’s online courses typically cost €147.30 ($160.83) for 14-day access or €247.30 ($270.02) for a permanent subscription. They can be accessed via computer, tablet or mobile device. Course enrollment can be completed on the company’s website at www.pipistrel-online.com.