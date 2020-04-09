FlightSafety Offers Recurrent Ground School Training Online

FlightSafety International has announced that it is now providing the ground school section of its recurrent training programs online. Online courses will be conducted via the company’s LiveLearning training system, which allows real-time interaction with instructors and other course participants. Courses also offer access to online annotation tools, cockpit recordings, video and other interactive features.

“FlightSafety’s web-based and instructor-led recurrent ground school provides our customers with the benefits of classroom learning and the convenience of taking courses remotely,” said FlightSafety sales and marketing senior vice president Steve Gross. “FlightSafety worked with the FAA and other regulatory agencies to obtain approval for this innovative new approach, which includes the requirement to complete the simulation portion of the course within 90 days of finishing the online ground school.”

Online courses will be offered for 20-plus helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft models. According to the FlightSafety, its instructors provide more than 1.4 million hours of training each year. The company operates learning centers and training locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa and the United Kingdom.