First FAA-Approved ALSIM ALSR20 Comes To The U.S.

ALSIM has announced that Nevada-based All In Aviation has received an ALSR20 flight training device (FTD), becoming the first operator of an FAA-certified ALSR20 in the U.S. Designed to serve as an exact replica of the Cirrus SR20 G6, the ALSR20 comes equipped with Garmin’s GDU 1050A, GFC 700 autopilot and GMA 350C audio panel. It is also capable of simulating the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS).

“Adding the ALSR20 to our curriculum has allowed us to diversify our training program while preparing students for flying a Cirrus,” said All In Aviation president Paul Sallach, “And now the simulator is certified by the FAA, we are thrilled that they can count their training hours in the device toward their private and commercial license or instrument rating, so the time they spend in the SIM is more than just practice.”

Introduced in 2020, the ALSR20 FTD now qualifies as an EASA FNPT II simulator as well as a Level 5 FTD for the FAA, Transport Canada and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). ALSIM noted that the first EASA-approved ALSR20 went to Germany-based training center School4Pilots GmbH last month. As shown in the video below, AVweb took a closer look at the ALSR20 at AirVenture 2022.