flyGATEWAY Orders 20 Piper Pilot 100i Aircraft

Piper Aircraft announced on Monday that it has received an order from flyGATEWAY Aviation Institute for 20 Pilot 100i single-engine trainers. flyGATEWAY, a Part 141 flight academy with locations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, expects to begin taking deliveries of the aircraft in Jan. 2022. According the school, it currently has 35 flight instructors, 30 aircraft and more than 300 flight students.

“We are extremely excited to work with one of the premier flight schools in the northeast,” said Piper fleet sales director for North America Hans Stancil. “Their commitment to providing exceptional flight training that is accessible and more affordable is very well aligned with Piper’s mission and commitment to the training industry.”

The Lycoming IO-360-B4A-powered Piper Pilot 100i has a top cruise speed of 128 knots, 522 NM range and comes equipped with the Garmin G3X Touch flight display. As previously reported by AVweb, Piper introduced the Pilot 100 and IFR-capable 100i version at Sun ‘N Fun 2019. The model received its FAA type certification in Dec. 2020.