ATP To Open New Flight School In Fort Meyers

ATP Flight School has announced that it will officially open its new airline pilot training center at Page Field (FMY) in Fort Meyers, Florida, on Friday. The newly constructed 19,000 square-foot facility includes classroom, briefing, and testing spaces as well as a simulator bay equipped with Frasca TruFlite simulators and dedicated maintenance hangar for the school’s fleet of Piper Archers and Seminoles. The company will be holding an open house at the school on May 29th to celebrate the opening along with the launch of its Spirit Direct Program, a career path partnership with Spirit Airlines which got started earlier this year.

“With a pilot shortage upon us, it is an exciting moment to unveil the Fort Myers training center,” said ATP Flight School director of marketing Michael Arnold. “The new facility is built on 35-plus years of experience delivering airline pilot training and presents state-of-art resources backed with the proven methodology that has made ATP the leading provider of airline pilots.”

Founded in 1984, ATP currently runs 70 flight training centers across the U.S. It operates a fleet of 457 aircraft including Cessna 172 Skyhawks, Piper Archers and Piper Seminoles along with 131 flight simulators. The company focuses on providing training for students interested in airline pilot careers.