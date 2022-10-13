ATP Orders 55 Skyhawks

ATP Flight School has signed an agreement with Textron Aviation for the purchase of 55 new Cessna 172 Skyhawks. The aircraft will be used for ATP’s Airline Career Pilot Program, joining the school’s fleet of 490 aircraft including Cessna Skyhawks, Piper Archer TXs an Piper Seminoles. Deliveries are slated to begin in late 2023 and continue through 2024.

“This order announcement demonstrates our continued long-term relationship we have with ATP in support of their flight training needs,” said Textron Aviation vice president for piston sales Chris Crow. “For more than six decades, the legendary Cessna Skyhawk has been one of the world’s top training aircraft. We are thrilled to see these aircraft utilized to inspire the next generation of professional pilots.”

Founded in 1984, ATP currently runs 75 training centers across the U.S. The school reports that its students fly around 480,000 hours annually with nearly 9,000 receiving pilot certificates each year. According to ATP, 60-percent of its aircraft have been manufactured in the last six years and the average aircraft age for its fleet is 11 years.