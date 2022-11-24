ATP Flight School Adds 500th Aircraft To Fleet

ATP Flight School announced that its fleet has passed the 500-aircraft mark with the delivery of five new Cessna 172 Skyhawks last week. ATP has taken delivery of 86 new aircraft since 2020 and is expecting to add 85 more by the end of 2024. The company says the fleet expansion will allow it to “increase capacity to graduate 20,000 airline pilots by 2030.”

“Reaching the milestone of a 500 aircraft fleet is significant, not just in scale, but for the operational support required to provide a safe and dependable training environment for our students,” said ATP Flight School director of marketing Michael Arnold. “The milestone of 500 planes is only made possible through the commitment each ATP team member has to the training success of our students and providing a reliable state-of-art fleet operated in a safety-focused environment.”

ATP was founded in 1984 and operates 76 training centers across the U.S. The school’s fleet of includes Cessna Skyhawks, Piper Archer TXs and Piper Seminoles. ATP reports that it is currently providing over 44,300 hours of flight training per month with 9,272 FAA certificates issued to its students annually.