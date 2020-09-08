FAA Launches Aviation Maintenance Workforce Grant Program

The FAA has introduced an aviation maintenance technical workforce development grant program aimed at recruiting students and increasing interest in aviation maintenance careers. The program is designed to support projects such as establishing new educational programs, providing scholarships or apprenticeships, supporting career outreach efforts and enhancing aviation maintenance technical education. It is funded via $5 million appropriated by Congress for fiscal year 2020 to “address the projected shortages of aviation maintenance technical workers in the aviation industry.”

Congress has currently authorized the grant program through the end of fiscal year 2023. The FAA plans to release a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the program on Nov. 13, with additional NOFOs to follow annually for as long as the program is funded. The NOFO is expected to remain open for 60 days.

Grant amounts from $25,000 to $500,000 will be available for eligible groups. “The goal is to provide grants to academia and the aviation community to help prepare a more inclusive talent pool of aviation maintenance technicians, to inspire and recruit the next generation of aviation professionals,” the FAA said. The program is open for public comment until Sep. 23, 2020.