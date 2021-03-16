FAA Announces New Effective Dates For Drone Rules

The FAA has announced that the final rules covering remote identification of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drones) and drone operations over people will now go into effect on April 21, 2021. The original effective date for both rules was March 16, 60 days after they were published in the Federal Register. According to the FAA, the date was pushed back to “afford the President’s appointees or designees an opportunity to review the rule and […] allow for consideration of any questions of fact, law, or policy that the rule may raise before it becomes effective.”

The Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft rule requires drones in flight to broadcast identification and location information along with requiring similar location data from the aircraft’s control station or takeoff point. Unmanned aircraft operating at FAA-recognized identification areas (FRIAs) are exempt from Remote ID requirements. While the Remote ID rule goes into effect on April 21, operators will have 30 months from the date the rule was published in the Federal Register – January 15, 2021 – to comply with the new regulations.

The Operation of Small Unmanned Aircraft Over People rule applies to Part 107 operations and includes provisions for flights over people, over moving vehicles and at night. In addition, it requires remote pilots to pass an “updated” initial knowledge test or complete an online training course prior to operating under the new regulations. The FAA says the knowledge test and training course will be available on April 6, 2021.