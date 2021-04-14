ASR Acquires Strong Enterprises

Aviation Safety Resources (ASR) has reached an agreement to acquire parachute company Strong Enterprises, ASR announced at the Sun-n-Fun Aerospace Expo on Tuesday. Strong, which designs, engineers, tests and manufactures parachute systems, has customers in the general aviation and military segments. The acquisition is effective immediately.

“The acquisition of Strong Enterprises adds a global leader in the parachute industry to the extensive product lines of ASR, and we are grateful for the opportunity to expand our capabilities,” said ASR CEO Larry Williams. “Strong’s reputation for quality, innovation and service make it a powerful addition to ASR, and we are pleased to bring this transaction to fruition.”

Based in Nicholasville, Kentucky, ASR specializes in aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems. According to the company, it is the first to offer a whole-aircraft recovery system specifically designed for advanced/urban air mobility (A/UAM) vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. As previously reported by AVweb, ASR patented its Smart Recovery System for General Aviation Aircraft in 2012.