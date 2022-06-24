Two Killed In USU Aviation Plane Crash

Two people were killed in the crash of a Utah State University (USU) aviation program Cessna 152 on Friday morning. The university identified them as USU flight instructor Blake Shumway and aviation student Michael Carpenter. The went down between Mendon and Wellsville, Utah, at approximately 9 a.m. local time.

“We are devastated by this morning’s tragic crash and the loss of members in our USU community,” said USU president Noelle Cockett. “Every student and employee is part of our Aggie family, and we know many individuals will feel this loss deeply.”

According to USU, Shumway began working for the university’s aviation program in September 2021. Carpenter, who was majoring in aviation technology, was expected to graduate in fall 2022. The school stated that it has cancelled all further flights on Friday and will be offering counseling and other services to employees and students in the USU Aviation program. Further details about the crash have not yet been released. The NTSB is investigating the accident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.