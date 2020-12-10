Pilot Missing Following F-16 Crash

The pilot of a Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 is missing following the crash of the aircraft during a routine training mission on Tuesday. The F-16, assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing at Madison’s Truax Field Air National Guard Base, went down in Delta County, Michigan, at approximately 8 p.m. local time. Search and rescue efforts involving local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies are ongoing.

“We are a close-knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it,” said 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo. “Right now, the safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return.”

The cause of the accident is unknown and an investigation is underway. The identity of the pilot has not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.