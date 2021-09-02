Four Dead In Citation Crash

A Citation 560X business jet crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut, on Thursday, killing the two pilots and two passengers onboard. The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff from Plainville’s Robertson Airport (4B8) at a little before 10 a.m. local time. A significant post-crash fire occurred, affecting both the building and the aircraft. At this time, it is believed that no one in the building at the time of the accident was injured.

“It appears there was some type of mechanical failure during the takeoff sequence that resulted in the crash behind us,” Farmington police Lt. Tim McKenzie told reporters at the scene.

McKenzie also noted that the jet hit the ground prior to hitting the side of the building, which is a manufacturing facility owned by Trumpf Inc. The aircraft’s destination was listed as Dare County Regional Airport (MQI) in Manteo, North Carolina. The NTSB is enroute to investigate and is expected on site later today.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.