Top Letters And Comments, January 21, 2022

Carbon monoxide is an insidious and deadly compound that disables and kills hundreds of people each year – mostly from poorly vented space heaters or home furnaces. Modern automobiles have much lower CO emissions due to their catalytic converters than our old air-cooled airplane engines. An aircraft engine can easily produce fatal levels of CO, especially if the mixture is set to run rich. While it is easy to blame exhaust leaks on poor annual inspection practices, a system can develop a leak in an exhaust gasket or a pipe can crack a week after the annual that might not see the light of day for another 51 weeks. The NTSB recommending that CO detectors should be in all piston aircraft is a reasonable request considering the potential consequences of exposure. The problem comes in how the FAA chooses to proceed. Yes, if they go the TSO route for an installed detector it will be expensive. There are already several available in the range of $500-800 dollars, plus installation. If they choose to accept a portable unit that the pilot can carry, good ones range from $100-300 dollars. And, yes, Aviation Consumer did a review of available detectors several years ago, but it probably needs to be updated by now.

It might also depend on which standard the FAA uses as the criteria for what is “acceptable”. There are three main governing bodies that regulate CO exposure levels – OSHA, NIOSH (OSHA’s parent agency) and ACGIH (the national body of Certified Industrial Hygienists). Each one has a level they consider acceptable for chronic eight hour exposure. They are as follows:

ACGIH – 25 ppm for 8 hours, 400 ppm 15 minute exposure.

NIOSH – 35 ppm 8 hr, 200 ppm short term exposure ceiling.

OSHA – 50 ppm 8 hr, 200 ppm ST Ceiling.

However, one has to recognize that all these are measured at sea level. At 10,000 feet, the lower level of available oxygen in the air could make those levels unsafe for long-term exposure. As with blood alcohol levels at altitude, CO in the blood could have increased effects on judgement and motor skills. If the FAA simply chooses to consider a detector that has either OSHA or NIOSH certification, then the portable units readily available from Sporty’s or other aviation vendors would do just fine. As far as I know, even the permanently installed units on the market still use either the OSHA or NIOS standards, so I doubt that the FAA would want to choose a different standard. In any case, if you choose to carry a portable detector, be aware that any level above about 10 ppm should be immediately investigated unless it is a transient level that lasts just a few minutes. For example, in my Cardinal RG, I often get a spike in CO when the gear is extended on approach, but usually disappears in a couple minutes. And finally, don’t bother with the passive “spot” detector badges. They all have a short shelf life and, being passive, don’t alert you to short term high levels of exposure that could be life threatening. Sorry to be so long-winded.

After hearing about an almost accident in a brand-new model Cessna (from when I used to work for Cessna), I installed a solid state CO detector in my Glasair. (You need to check them every year – else you don’t know if the sensor is still reacting to CO.)

In the case of the almost accident, the only thing that saved four employees was that the flying pilot was a new pilot (or possible still a Student Pilot) who became airsick easily. As a result, he had the overhead wing root vent pulled all the way out, pointing directly at him, even tho it was freezing cold outside. The 3 paxes all fell sound asleep.

Maintenance called the next day to show everyone a large gray streak running from an exhaust slip joint into the cabin heat shroud. On a brand-new plane, with only ferry time from KS to NY on it.

Ever since that visual, I have a Rule: At least one vent stays open in flight, no matter how cold it is inside.

I was amused to note that the recommendation excluded open-cockpit airplanes. Contrary to belief, it *is* possible to get CO poisoning in an open cockpit plane…the cockpit area is low pressure. Have a friend who got a bad case in a Starduster. I carry a portable unit in my Fly Baby, and have measured transients of 30 ppm (new exhaust system since). Actually got CO poisoning once (as a pax in a Mooney) so I’m a bit more cautious than some. Passed out (on the ground) after we landed.

I’m a glider CFI–as well as airplanes. I’ve flown an electric self-launch glider. With the retractable “engine” it has respectable performance–in the neighborhood of 40:1 if I recall correctly.

The person that gave me the checkout remarked “with an electric aircraft, endurance is short. Think of it this way–You have about 9,000 feet of climb in the battery–keep track of how many feet you’ve climbed to see how much you’ve used and how much you have left–and don’t forget to leave a little to land with, as it takes a little time and drag to extend the motor–unless you commit to a glider landing.”

All in all, it was fun–I liked the ability to soar without having to arrange for a tow plane–a perfect use for electric power self-launch. Cross-country isn’t really viable, even in something as aerodynamically clean as this aircraft. “In between” soaring and cross country is “no-man’s land”–cheap and fun to fly, but don’t expect to knock out a bunch of touch and goes, or even weekend flight breakfasts. You have to ask yourself “HOW am I going to use this? Will I be satisfied with flying in the local area at slow speed, and very few touch & goes?” While I’d buy an electric motor glider, I don’t think it fits the average “weekend flier” mission well–I’d rather have the motorized version.

