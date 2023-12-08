This Month In Aviation Consumer: Panel Planner 101 Live: Garmin Big-Screen Glass

High-end avionics upgrades require real planning—from deciding where to place backup instruments to keeping tabs on the shop doing the work. A misstep in the project can send an otherwise good upgrade in the wrong direction. One recent flagship Garmin upgrade in a Cessna T210 went exceptionally well because the aircraft’s patient owner stayed involved in the project. In this Aviation Consumer Panel Planner 101 Live field report, Editor in Chief Larry Anglisano sat down with Scott Dyer, who had good advice for saving some money and ways you might prepare for a big upgrade. Watch the video here.